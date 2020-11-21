Middle Township Middle School Raises $30,514 for St. Baldrick’s to fund cancer research 

The St. Baldrick’s fundraiser, which takes place at Middle Township Middle School, was scheduled for March 17. Over 80 participants, including staff, students, local residents, and the members of the Middle Township Police Department were ready to shave their heads in support of the battle against childhood cancer.

Unfortunately, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic; however, it was replaced with a virtual event.

Principal Jeff Ortman said, “St. Baldrick’s is close to our hearts because we have students who are battling cancer. So even though we had to cancel the physical event, our efforts continued in a virtual capacity. We’re proud of this accomplishment and so very thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support from everyone who participated, donated and encouraged us not to give up.”

Allison “Allie” Brady, a seventh-grader, raised the most funds. In October, she and a fellow student shaved their heads and put the photos on social media. Allie said, “I wanted to help, and honestly, why wouldn’t I participate? It’s a way for me to show my support and help raise awareness for a good cause.”

Gary Rhile, who teaches at the middle school, started the fundraiser in 2013 to help students battling cancer and to memorialize those who lost their lives to the disease.

The event has concluded, but Donations can be made to St. Baldrick’s at https://www.stbaldricks.org/.