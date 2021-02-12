Middle Township girls 60, Lower Cape May 22

Kate Herlihy scored 24 and Jada Elston added 17 for the winning Panthers, who are 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Kaitlyn McGuigan led Lower with 13.
Lower Cape May 7 3 8 4 - 22
Middle Township 19 17 17 7 – 60
LCM – M. McGuigan 1, Holden 2, Elam 2, Dona 2, K. McGuigan 13
MT – Herlihy 24, Elston 15, Harris 5, Graham 7, Robinson 2, DiMauro 1, Daniels 2, Zuzulock 2, Rothmel 2
