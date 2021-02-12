 Skip to main content
Middle Township girls 60, Lower Cape May 22
Middle Township girls 60, Lower Cape May 22

Kate Herlihy scored 24 and Jada Elston added 17 for the winning Panthers, who are 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

Kaitlyn McGuigan led Lower with 13.

Lower Cape May 7 3 8 4 - 22

Middle Township 19 17 17 7 – 60

LCM – M. McGuigan 1, Holden 2, Elam 2, Dona 2, K. McGuigan 13

MT – Herlihy 24, Elston 15, Harris 5, Graham 7, Robinson 2, DiMauro 1, Daniels 2, Zuzulock 2, Rothmel 2

