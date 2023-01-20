Middle Township girls 53, OLMA 43

Jada Elston led the Panthers with 24. Madelyn Bernhardt had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals for OLMA.
OLMA 5 11 11 16 - 43
Middle Township 8 14 17 14 - 53
OLMA - Coyle 2, Bernhardt 19, Prescott 5, Sacco 7, Aldrich 2, Dragone 4
MT - Bennett 2, Cappelletti 11, Ma. Palek 10, Elston 24, Elisano 4, Toland 2
