Middle Township girls 53, OLMA 43

Jada Elston led the Panthers with 24. Madelyn Bernhardt had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals for OLMA.

OLMA 5 11 11 16 - 43

Middle Township 8 14 17 14 - 53

OLMA - Coyle 2, Bernhardt 19, Prescott 5, Sacco 7, Aldrich 2, Dragone 4

MT - Bennett 2, Cappelletti 11, Ma. Palek 10, Elston 24, Elisano 4, Toland 2

