Middle Township girls 52, Hammonton 38

Jada Elston scored 21 for the winners. She scored 11 and sank five of six free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Emma Peretti scored a game-high 22 for Hammonton.
Hammonton 3 10 12 13 - 38
Middle Township 12 16 9 15 – 52
HAM-Peretti 22, Purvis 4, Divello 3, Palmieri 8, Simola 2
MT- Elston 21, Elisano 9, DiMauro 6, Robinson 5, Graham 6, Toland 56
