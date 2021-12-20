 Skip to main content
Middle Township girls 52, Hammonton 38
Jada Elston scored 21 for the winners. She scored 11 and sank five of six free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Emma Peretti scored a game-high 22 for Hammonton.

Hammonton 3 10 12 13 - 38

Middle Township 12 16 9 15 – 52

HAM-Peretti 22, Purvis 4, Divello 3, Palmieri 8, Simola 2

MT- Elston 21, Elisano 9, DiMauro 6, Robinson 5, Graham 6, Toland 56

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
