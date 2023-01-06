Middle Township girls 38, Vinland 20

Madison Palek led Middle with 18. The Panthers are 8-2.
Middle Township 8 14 11 5- 38
Vineland 0 12 2 6 - 20
MT-Elston 10, Cappelletti 3, Ma. Palek 18, Elisano 5, DiMauro 2
VL - Duncan 2, Herbert 2, Jones 5, Fowlkes 7, Owens 2, Thompson 2
