Middle Township Board of Education member retiring after 60 years

The longest-serving school-board member in the state is retiring.

Calvin Back, who has served on the Middle Township Board of Education for 60 years, is being celebrated for his retirement, which came about because Back chose not to run for reelection.

The school district opted to name the Middle Township High School Performing Arts Center in his honor at a dedication ceremony Monday.

“It’s kind of funny to see my name up there in big letters,” Back, 86, said in a news release about his retirement. “It’s an honor, really.”

Back was board president for 30 years of his 60-year career. He oversaw the construction of Middle Township Middle School and Middle Township Elementary School No. 2. He was also instrumental in having built his now namesake Performing Arts Center.

“I can remember we went on a car ride and checked out another Performing Arts Center under construction in another town,” Back said. “We liked it and decided to build it.”

That he played a crucial role in bringing new development to Middle Township Public Schools is appropriate for Back. He owned a construction business and has worked to build homes across the country. And when he first decided to run for the school board at 27, he was working a builder and was part of the construction crew working on the school board. He won his first race for school board in 1962.

“I figured why not?” Back said. “There were all sorts of projects being proposed and I wanted to get involved and help shape the schools in the community where I lived and grew up.

The school board was not Back’s only outlet for community service. He was also a Cape May Court House volunteer firefighter and was ultimately promoted to the rank of chief.

Middle Township Superintendent David Salvo praised Back for his commitment to service. Back had hired Salvo to be an assistant principal in the district in 1995, leading to Salvo’s rise to superintendent in 2014.

“He devoted any spare time to public service,” Salvo said. “We wanted to honor him and his incredible service, and to celebrate this honor with his family, friends and colleagues. He has touched so many lives and has had such a lasting impact on this district and this community. We had to make sure his service is never forgotten.”

Board of Education President Dennis Roberts was similarly effusive in his praise for Back.

“It’s been an absolute honor to serve alongside this lifelong servant of our educational community,” Roberts said. “His quiet leadership and mentorship have been invaluable to many of our past superintendents and board members, including myself. There has never been a more deserving person to have (the Performing Arts Center) named in his or her honor.”

Back’s six-decade tenure attracted attention from around the area. State Sen. Mike Testa, R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, attended the dedication of the Performing Arts Center, according to the news release.

“Mr. Back is a true legend,” Testa said to the crowd during the dedication. “The Performing Arts Center is just one part of his legacy. He’s done so much for this community in so many ways. It’s an honor just to be in his presence.”

Back said he was eager to spend more time with family, including his great grandchildren. Many of Back’s family members were at the ceremony Monday, including some who came from as far away as Florida and Texas.

