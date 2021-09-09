 Skip to main content
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP 9/11 CEREMONY
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP 9/11 CEREMONY

9:30 a.m.; honors several first responders from Middle Township who traveled to New York City in 2001 to answer the call for help in the aftermath of 9/11; includes a moment of silence, prayer and an appearance by the Middle Township Police Honor Guard; Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

