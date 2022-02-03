 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township 83, Ocean City 53
The Panthers improved to 12-3 and clinched at least a tie for the Cape-Atlantic League American Division.

Anthony Trombetta scored 30 for Middle. Bubba McNeil scored 25 and had five assists and four steals. Jamir McNeil had seven assists and four steals.

MT-Trombetta 30, Bock 4, Barcas 3, Zarfati 2, Aftanis 6, B. McNeil 25, Howell 3, J. McNeil 10

