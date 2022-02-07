 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township 81, Absegami 59
The Panthers clinched the Cape-Atlantic League American Division and a spot in the CAL Tournament with the win.

The Panthers (14-3) have won five straight.

The division title is Middle’s first since it shared the National Conference title with St. Augustine in 2013.

