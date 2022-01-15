 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township 71, Absegami 46
Middle Township 71, Absegami 46

Gavin Aftanis scored 15 and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Middle. Jamir McNeil added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Michael Zarfati scored 13 and had two steals.

Middle improved to 6-1.

MT-Trombetta 8, Harris 4, Bock 4, Barcas 3, Zarfati 13, Hrynoweski 3, Aftanis 15, B. McNeil 8, Howell 1, J. McNeil 12

