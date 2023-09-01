MAYS LANDING -- Marco Juan Salgado admitted he wasn’t a fan of the sprints the Middle Township High School football team ran on summer mornings to get ready for the season.
But the senior lineman was sure grateful for them Friday night.
The Panthers’ defense never wilted and made two goal-line stands in the second half to beat Oakcrest 7-0 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup of South Jersey Group II playoff contenders. Middle senior defensive back Mike Zarfati returned an interception 94 yards for the game’s only TD.
People are also reading…
Middle Twp. 0 7 0 0 — 7
Oakcrest 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
MT -- Zarfatti 94 interception return (kick)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo