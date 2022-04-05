 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Middle Township 7, Lower Cape May 4

  • 0

Tyler McDevitt had three hits and two RBIs and threw a complete game as Middle split its two-game series with Lower Cape May.

Joseph Jamison also knocked in two runs for Middle. Michael Adelizzi was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Middle (1-2).

Hunter Ray had two RBIs for Lower (1-2).

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News