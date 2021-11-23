 Skip to main content
Middle Township (7-2) at Lower Cape May (5-4), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Radio: 98.7 FM

This game, known as the Anchor Bowl, will decided the West Jersey Football League United Division title. The winner also receives a plaque with an anchor from a boat owned by former Lower coach Bill Garrison. Middle won last season 28-7 and leads the Anchor Bowl series 16-9.

Middle Township quarterback Brent Nabb has thrown for 797 yards and 13 TDs and run for 402 yards an d seven scores. Senior linebacker/running back David Giulian has rushed for 520 yards and made 92 tackles, 16 for losses. Lower features running back Marcus Hebron and quarterback Hunter ray.

