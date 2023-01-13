 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township 63, Wildwood Catholic 48

Re Ale Basquine scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Middle, which improved to 7-4. Bubba McNeil scored 16 for Middle, and Jamir McNeil added 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Justin Harper scored 17 for Wildwood Catholic.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
