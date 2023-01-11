 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township 61, Holy Spirit 46

Bubba McNeil scored 23 for the Panthers, who won their third straight to improve to 7-4. Re Ale Basquine scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Middle. Jamie McNeil chipped in with six assists for Middle.

Middle Township 19 11 20 11 - 61

Holy Spirit 10 9 9 18 - 46

MT- J. McNeil 5, B. McNeil 23, Trombetto 9, Basquine 17, Billiris 3, Moore 4

HS -Llanos 8, Roseborough 15, Legette 1, Arici 13, Burns 2

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
