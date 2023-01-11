Middle Township 61, Holy Spirit 46

Bubba McNeil scored 23 for the Panthers, who won their third straight to improve to 7-4. Re Ale Basquine scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Middle. Jamie McNeil chipped in with six assists for Middle.
Middle Township 19 11 20 11 - 61
Holy Spirit 10 9 9 18 - 46
MT- J. McNeil 5, B. McNeil 23, Trombetto 9, Basquine 17, Billiris 3, Moore 4
HS -Llanos 8, Roseborough 15, Legette 1, Arici 13, Burns 2
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today