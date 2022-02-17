 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township (6) at Wildwood Catholic (3)

6 p.m. Friday

This is one of the CAL’s top girls basketball rivalries. Wildwood Catholic beat Middle 46-32 on Jan. 10 and 53-43 on Feb. 3. Middle Township and Ocean City are the only two girls team to qualify for all 10 CAL Tournaments. This season the Panthers (15-8) feature junior Jada Elston, who averages 17.6 points. Sophomore guard Kaci Mikulski has sank 55 3-pointers for Wildwood Catholic (19-4). Senior point guard Kimmy Casiello averages 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

