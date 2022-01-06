 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township 59, Atlantic City 37
Anthony Trombetta came off the bench with 19 for the winning Panthers. Bubba McNeil added 15.

Trombetta also had three assists and two steals. Freshman guard Jamir McNeil grabbed seven rebounds and had seven steals and four assists.

Jacque Pridgeon-Hill led the Vikings with 18.

Middle Township 8 17 24 10 - 59

Atlantic City 11 16 8 4 – 37

MT-B. McNeil 15, J. McNeil 10, Zarfati 4, Aftanis 11, Trombetta 19, Bock 2

AC-Jac Pridgeon-Hill 18, Turner 6, Kanu 4, Jones 11

