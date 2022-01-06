Middle Township 59, Atlantic City 37

Anthony Trombetta came off the bench with 19 for the winning Panthers. Bubba McNeil added 15.
Trombetta also had three assists and two steals. Freshman guard Jamir McNeil grabbed seven rebounds and had seven steals and four assists.
Jacque Pridgeon-Hill led the Vikings with 18.
Middle Township 8 17 24 10 - 59
Atlantic City 11 16 8 4 – 37
MT-B. McNeil 15, J. McNeil 10, Zarfati 4, Aftanis 11, Trombetta 19, Bock 2
AC-Jac Pridgeon-Hill 18, Turner 6, Kanu 4, Jones 11
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.