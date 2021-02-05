Middle Township 57, Mainland Regional 25

Freshman guard Jermaine McNeil and senior swing man Jeremiah Camacho each scored 14 for the winning Panthers.
Middle Township 15 14 17 11 – 57
Mainland Regional 11 3 7 5 – 25
MT – McNeil 14, Camacho 14, Leahy 6, Aftanis 11, Harris 2, Hawkins 6, Bock 2, McKinnon 2
ML – T. Travagline 12, Rodgers 7, Cook 2, Degatano 3, Tyson 1
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today