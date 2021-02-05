 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township 57, Mainland Regional 25
0 comments

Middle Township 57, Mainland Regional 25

Freshman guard Jermaine McNeil and senior swing man Jeremiah Camacho each scored 14 for the winning Panthers.

Middle Township 15 14 17 11 – 57

Mainland Regional 11 3 7 5 – 25

MT – McNeil 14, Camacho 14, Leahy 6, Aftanis 11, Harris 2, Hawkins 6, Bock 2, McKinnon 2

ML – T. Travagline 12, Rodgers 7, Cook 2, Degatano 3, Tyson 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News