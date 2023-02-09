Bubba McNeil scored 18 points to lead the 13th-seeded Panthers to the win.
Jamir McNeil had 10 points and six assists, while Anthony Trombetta scored 16 for Middle. Chase Moore grabbed five rebounds and had four assists for the Panthers.
Millville will play at fifth-seeded Millville in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
