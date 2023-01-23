Middle Township 54, St. Joseph 51

Re’Ale Basquine grabbed an offensive rebound, scored, was fouled and made the foul shot to give Middle (9-7) a two-point lead with 90 seconds left in the second overtime.
Basquine finished with 19. Bubba McNeil scored 11, including a foul shot, in the final seconds to help clinch the win.
Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 19 for St. Joe. Devon Theophile scored 15 and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-6).
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today