 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Middle Township 54, St. Joseph 51

  • 0

 

Re’Ale Basquine grabbed an offensive rebound, scored, was fouled and made the foul shot to give Middle (9-7) a two-point lead with 90 seconds left in the second overtime.

Basquine finished with 19. Bubba McNeil scored 11, including a foul shot, in the final seconds to help clinch the win.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 19 for St. Joe. Devon Theophile scored 15 and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-6).

 

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News