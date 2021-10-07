 Skip to main content
Middle Township (5-0) at Collingswood (0-6)
7 p.m. Friday

Middle needs a win to boost its South Jersey Group II playoff chances. Middle quarterback Brett Nabb has thrown for 462 yards and nine TDs and run for 173 yards and 4 TDs. Collingswood comes off a 16-12 loss to Willingboro.

