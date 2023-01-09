 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township 46, Ocean City 36

Re Ale Basquine scored 17 as Middle rallied from a 12-point, first-half deficit for the win.

Omero Chevere led Ocean City with 16.

Middle improved to 5-4.

Ocean City 13 5 9 9 - 36

Middle Township 2 17 11 16 - 46

OC - Sakers 9, McGonigle 1, Schlatter 4, Chevere 16, Grimley 6

MT - Trombetta 11, Billiris 2, Basquine 17, B. MCNeill 6, Howell 8, J. McNeill 2

