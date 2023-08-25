CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Long before the season started Friday, Middle Township High School football coach Frank Riggitano said one strength of his team would be the offensive line.

Panthers standout running back Remi Rodriguez agreed after his performance.

“A big help,” he said of the linemen.

The junior rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Middle to a season-opening 40-0 victory over Cumberland Regional in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Memorial Field.

Cumberland: 0 0 0 0 — 0

Middle Twp.: 7 6 13 14 — 40

FIRST QUARTER

MT -- Rodriguez 1 run (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

MT -- Watkins run (conversion failed)

THIRD QUARTER

MT -- Watkins 8 pass from Oliver (conversion failed)

MT -- Rodriguez run (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

MT -- Zarfati 33 pass from McAnney (kick)

MT -- Wakefield 8 run (kick)