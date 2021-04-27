Middle Township 22, Bridgeton 20

Colin Laughlin had an RBI single and Owen Hall knocked in two runs with a double in the top of the eighth inning to propel Middle to the extra-inning win .

Bridgeton rallied from 12-0 and 18-7 deficits to take a 19-18 lead. Middle tied the game in the top of the seventh with Ryan Gallagher’s two-out double.

Ben Harris (2 for 7 with three RBIs) and Matt Racz (2 for 6 with three RBIs) hit home runs for Middle. Gallagher finished 4 for 5 and Hall was 3 for 4.

Angelo Marrero knocked in four runs and scored three runs for Bridgeton.

Middle Township 12 02 400 13 – 22 19 6

Bridgeton 250 093 01 – 20 8 8

