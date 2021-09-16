Middle Township (2-0) at Glassboro (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Middle so-pho0more wide receiver Michael Zarfati has four catches for 171 yards and two TDs. Senior linebacker David Giulian leads the defense with 18 tackles. Glassboro has scored 40 points in each of its two wins. Glassboro junior running back Zaivon Burt-Graves has rushed 11 times for 185 yards and four TDs.
