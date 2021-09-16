 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township (2-0) at Glassboro (2-0)
0 comments

Middle Township (2-0) at Glassboro (2-0)

Middle Township (2-0) at Glassboro (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Middle so-pho0more wide receiver Michael Zarfati has four catches for 171 yards and two TDs. Senior linebacker David Giulian leads the defense with 18 tackles. Glassboro has scored 40 points in each of its two wins. Glassboro junior running back Zaivon Burt-Graves has rushed 11 times for 185 yards and four TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News