Middle Township 10, ACIT 6
Michael Adelizzi had a two-run single for the winning Panthers. Ben Harris and Colin Laughlin each had two hits for Middle. Ethan Pfeiffer threw six innings for the win. Quinton Klein was 3 for 4 for ACIT.

Middle Township 115 030 0 – 10 9

ACIT 101 100 3 – 5 7

Breaking News