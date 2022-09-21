 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township (1-2) at Gateway Regional (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Middle beat Gateway 36-8 last season. Middle junior quarterback Mark Oliver has thrown for 335 yards and two TDs. Senior linebacker Adrien Laboy leads the Middle defense with 17 tackles. Luis Ferrer ran for two TDs and 133 yards as Gateway beat Pennsville 20-7 last Friday.

