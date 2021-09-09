 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township (1-0) at Schalick (0-0)
0 comments

Middle Township (1-0) at Schalick (0-0)

Middle Township (1-0) at Schalick (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Middle opened with a 15-14 win over Bridgeton as quarterback Brett Nabb ran for 103 yards and threw for 106 yards. Schalick coach Mike Wilson also coached at Middle Township. Schalick had its first two games postponed because of COVId-19 this season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News