Middle tightens shopping cart crackdown

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Business owners will have less time to collect wayward shopping carts under an ordinance unanimously introduced by Township Committee on Wednesday evening.

A public hearing and final vote are planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Township Hall, 33 Mechanic St.

Last year, the township enacted an ordinance requiring businesses to do more to keep shopping carts on store property, and to collect them from the community when they are taken off site. At that time, officials said that public works crews were spending an inordinate amount of time collecting carts from roads, parks and waterways.

The township set a fine of $250 for the businesses.

The new ordnance gives business owners five days to collect a cart once notified by the township. After that, the township can dispose of the cart.

“We were giving 30 days for them to pick up the carts and we were just getting all these carts piled up. We cut that back to five days. So if they don’t pick them up in five days, we can get rid of them,” Mayor Tim Donohue said after the meeting.

The carts themselves can cost the stores from $160 to $300. National statistics say about 2 million shopping carts are taken annually.