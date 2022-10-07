Middle remembers former mayor

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Members of Township Committee on Wednesday celebrated the life of Samuel S. DeVico, who served as mayor of the community from 1975 until 1983.

He died Sunday at the age of 90.

Members of the current governing body honored DeVico for his work on behalf of the township.

“Sam was a good man. He did a lot of things for our town. He will be missed,” said Committee member Theron “Ike” Gandy. He said DeVico had deep roots in the community.

According to DeVico’s obituary, he was decorated for his service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He moved to Middle Township in 1940, and was a 1950 graduate of Middle Township High School. He was first elected to Township Committee in 1961.

The DeVico Senior Center in Cape May Court House bears his name.

DeVico is survived by his daughters Janet R. Pagnam and Karen P. Smith and her husband, Bruce; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brothers, Anthony Jr., and Frank J. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Betty Riggins DeVico.

A viewing is planned from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, followed by a funeral service at at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Cape May County, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, 08210.