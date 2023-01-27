Middle Girls win with defense

The Middle Township High School girls basketball team held Ocean City to four points in the second half and won the Cape-Atlantic league National Division game 39-23.
Jada Elston led Middle with 19. Madison Palek added 11 for the Panthers (16-4).
Ocean City (15-3) had won 14 straight. The Red raiders are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Middle Township is ranked No. 8.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today