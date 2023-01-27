 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Girls win with defense

The Middle Township High School girls basketball team held Ocean City to four points in the second half and won the Cape-Atlantic league National Division game 39-23.

Jada Elston led Middle with 19. Madison Palek added 11 for the Panthers (16-4).

Ocean City (15-3) had won 14 straight. The Red raiders are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Middle Township is ranked No. 8.

