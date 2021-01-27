Middle boys down Lower Cape May

John Leahy sparked a fourth quarter surge as the Middle Township High School boys basketball team beat Lower Caper May Regional 55-47 Tuesday night.

Leahy was 3 for 3 from 3-point range and scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half.

Middle took control with a 12-1 run that turned a three-point deficit with five minutes left in the game into a 52-44 lead with 30 seconds left.

Leahy sank a 3-pointer from the right corner with four minutes left to put the Panthers up 45-44 with four minutes left. Middle never trailed again. Leahy followed that 3-point with a layup in the lane to make it 47-44 Middle.

Senior forward Jeremiah Camacho sank three 3-pointers and scored 16 for Middle. Camacho sank 3 of 4 foul shots in the final minute to help clinch the victory.

Freshman point guard Jermain McNeil scored eight of his nine points in the second half.

Jordan Pierce led Lower Cape May with 17.

Lower Cape May 10 11 17 9 – 47

Middle Twp. 11 15 14 15 – 55

LCM – Pierce 17, Bey 15, Lawler 6, Bonner 6, Cronin 3

MT – Camacho 16, Leahy 16, Aftanis 6, Trombetta 2, Caraballo 1, McNeil 9, Harris 5

