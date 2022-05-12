Microplastics Recently Discovered in Human Blood

Very, very small microscopic pieces of plastic, known as microplastics, have been found in water, air, fish, and foods. Recently, researchers at Amsterdam’s VU University reported finding microplastics in human blood. According to this study done in the Netherlands, 17 out of 22 healthy people were found to have quantifiable amounts of plastic particles in their blood. Previous studies have shown that we inhale and ingest microplastics, but until now researchers had not quantified plastic particles to be present in our blood.

The study showed that the most prominent type of plastic found was polyethylene terephthalate, used in making single use drink bottles, food packaging, fabrics, and lip gloss. Next found was polystyrene (also known as Styrofoam), which is used to make a wide variety of common household products including disposable bowls, plates and food containers. Polyethylene, used in food packaging, was the third most likely plastic found in the study subjects’ blood. The study proposes that microplastics could enter the body in many ways- the air we breathe, water or food we consume, and in products such as toothpaste, lip gloss and tattoo ink.

The World Health Organization has said that this is not enough information to base a strong conclusion on how toxic these microplastics are for humans. Clearly, more research on microplastics and their effects on the human body is needed. However, this research shows that we have microplastics in our body. Since we already know the huge extent of microplastic pollution and they are found throughout our environment (even at the top of Mount Everest), we can make the logical conclusion that this is not good news.

Questions need to be addressed: Where is it going in our bodies? Can the particles travel to organs via the bloodstream? Or does it stay in certain organs? Do these microplastics actually cause harm to our bodies? These findings are thought provoking and plastics are not going away. More research on the impact of microplastics in human blood is needed.

