Galloway's Mickey & Minnie's Inn sold, closing temporarily

Mickie and Minnies

Mickey & Minnie's Inn in Galloway Township is closing for renovations next week.

 Sean M. Fitzgerald, for The Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mickey & Minnie's Inn, a German restaurant off the White Horse Pike, is closing next Friday, but not forever.

The restaurant was purchased last month by Bridget Denboer.

Interior renovations are planned and should take a few months, and Denboer expects to reopen the restaurant in September.

"I just wanted to update the interior a bit," she said Thursday.

The restaurant is known for its German cuisine and family-friendly atmosphere.

German food fans shouldn't worry, Denboer said, because the menu won't change under new ownership.

Denboer was looking to expand her business endeavors and purchase a restaurant. Seeing Mickey & Minnie's listed online drew in her and her father, and she fell in love with the building's atmosphere, she said. 

"My dad and I came in and were very interested in it, and then it was pretty much all of our ducks in a row," Denboer said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

