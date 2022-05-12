Galloway's Mickey & Minnie's Inn sold, closing temporarily

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mickey & Minnie's Inn, a German restaurant off the White Horse Pike, is closing next Friday, but not forever.
The restaurant was purchased last month by Bridget Denboer.
Interior renovations are planned and should take a few months, and Denboer expects to reopen the restaurant in September.
"I just wanted to update the interior a bit," she said Thursday.
The restaurant is known for its German cuisine and family-friendly atmosphere.
German food fans shouldn't worry, Denboer said, because the menu won't change under new ownership.
Denboer was looking to expand her business endeavors and purchase a restaurant. Seeing Mickey & Minnie's listed online drew in her and her father, and she fell in love with the building's atmosphere, she said.
"My dad and I came in and were very interested in it, and then it was pretty much all of our ducks in a row," Denboer said.
