Michael Zarfati sparks Middle boys to playoff win

Michael Zarfati scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Middle Township to a 47-43 win over Pennsauken Tech in a South Jersey Group II first-round game.

Bubba McNeil scored 12 for Middle and sank two foul shots with 1.8 seconds left to clinch the win.

The sixth-seeded Panthers will play at third-seeded Haddonfield 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Pennsauken Tech 10 9 4 20 - 43

Middle Township 10 6 13 18- 47

MT-B. McNeil 12, J. McNeil 8, Trombetta 10, Zarfati 16, Howell 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
