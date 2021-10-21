 Skip to main content
MICHAEL TESTA (incumbent)
Party: Republican

Age: 45

Michael L. Testa Jr.

TESTA

Residence: Vineland

Political message: Under Team Testa, South Jersey will no longer be forgotten. I have been proud to fight for you and your families in Trenton each and every day. We cannot waste time to get our state back on track. I look forward to continuing fighting for you and South Jersey.

