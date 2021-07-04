Michael Staino-Daniel McCarthy, Pinelands Regional

Staino and McCarthy, both juniors, led the Wildcats to a 20-4 record, the Shore Conference B South Division title, an appearance in the South Jersey Group II final and the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Their record together was 15-1. The duo finished second at first doubles in the Ocean County Tournament.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today