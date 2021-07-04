 Skip to main content
Michael Staino-Daniel McCarthy, Pinelands Regional
Staino and McCarthy, both juniors, led the Wildcats to a 20-4 record, the Shore Conference B South Division title, an appearance in the South Jersey Group II final and the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Their record together was 15-1. The duo finished second at first doubles in the Ocean County Tournament.

