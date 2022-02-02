Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Garlic Hot Wings with Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie is another Wing Wars OG – and multiple award winner — and they’ll pack a one-two punch with a garlicky wing that still brings in the heat courtesy of Frank’s Red Hot and a dipping sauce that takes blue cheese to a whole other dimension with the bold, yet smooth flavor of freshly roasted garlic. It’s the ultimate garlic lover’s dream.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.