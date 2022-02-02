 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
0 Comments

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

  • 0
Michael Patricks Brasserie

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie

Garlic Hot Wings with Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie is another Wing Wars OG – and multiple award winner — and they’ll pack a one-two punch with a garlicky wing that still brings in the heat courtesy of Frank’s Red Hot and a dipping sauce that takes blue cheese to a whole other dimension with the bold, yet smooth flavor of freshly roasted garlic. It’s the ultimate garlic lover’s dream.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News