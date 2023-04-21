A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities and in high school sports this week.

1. Cameron Flukey: The Egg Harbor Township High School pitcher and pro prospect is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 38 strikeouts, four walks and three hits allowed in 17 innings.

2. Leah Howard: The Millville senior has the best javelin throw in the state so far this spring with a distance of 151 feet, 10 inches.

3. Ocean City girls lacrosse: The Red Raiders (4-2 overall) are 4-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League and have outscored their CAL opponents by the combined total of 75-14.

4. Vineland baseball: The Fighting Clan (7-2) has won four straight. Xavier Cortez leads Vineland on the mound and at the plate. He is batting .462 with two home runs and 15 RBIs. He also boasts a 1.47 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 14 ⅓ innings.

5. Egg Harbor Township softball: The defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group V champions are 6-0 and have outscored their opponents by the combined total of 56-5 this season.

6. St. Augustine baseball: The “rebuilding” Hermits (9-1) have won nine straight, including a 4-2 win over South Jersey Group IV contender Kingsway Regional on Thursday.

7. Cole Cramer: The Southern Regional sophomore set the Ocean County 100-meter record when he ran 10.67 seconds to finish second at the Colt Team Challenge last Saturday. Xavier Donaldson of Seton Hall Prep won in 10.65 seconds — the fastest time in the state this spring.

8. Gabby Cruz: The Middle Township junior softball pitcher got career strikeout No. 200 this week. She has 97 strikeouts and a 1.71 ERA in 49 innings this season.

9. Ocean City boys lacrosse: The Red Raiders (4-2) are 2-0 against Cape-Atlantic League schools and have outscored their CAL opponents by the combined total of 31-9.

10. Southern Regional girls golf: The Rams won the Ocean County championship by 33 strokes over second-place Central Regional on Monday. Madelyn Beirne shot an 88 to lead Southern.