MICHAEL GALLO

Party: Libertarian
Age: 63
Residence: Lower Township
Political message: As your representative I will introduce legislation to provide more freedom in your daily lives. Offer real solutions to reverse the reasons why more people are leaving our state. Promote entrepreneurship and business opportunity, offer greater health care and educational choice to return New Jersey as a place to affordably work, live and raise a family.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
