MICHAEL GALLO
Party: Libertarian

State General Assembly Legislative District 1 candidate Michael Gallo

Age: 63

Residence: Lower Township

Political message: As your representative I will introduce legislation to provide more freedom in your daily lives. Offer real solutions to reverse the reasons why more people are leaving our state. Promote entrepreneurship and business opportunity, offer greater health care and educational choice to return New Jersey as a place to affordably work, live and raise a family.

