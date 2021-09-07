MICHAEL FEELY

I had a 7 a.m. flight out of AC on Spirit to Ft. Lauderdale. A sales trip. I had taken my window seat, mid-plane when a lanky cowboy-type walked down the aisle a little tipsy.

It was obvious he had had a few. We took off and he ordered two beers, then two more and two more. We landed in Ft. Lauderdale and were taxing on the runway when “cowboy” got up and walked up to the plane’s door.

“Excuse me,” said a voice on the intercom, “we are on an active runway. Please take your seat.”

Which he ignored. When I deplaned, the captain and a flight attendant were standing at the door wishing everyone a good day.

“Are you crazy?” I said. “He was drunk when he got on the plane and you served him a six-pack of beer. And you wonder why your instructions were not followed.”

I got off the plane, met my rep, heard and wondered — “different plane, different place.”

