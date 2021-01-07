 Skip to main content
Michael Buble reschedules Boardwalk Hall show
Michael Buble reschedules Boardwalk Hall show

Buble Review

DONALD KRAVITZ

Michael Buble’ performs at Boardwalk Hall March 14, 2021.

 Donald Kravitz

Michael Buble will now be coming to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall August 28.

The artist's "An Evening With Michael Buble" tour will begin August 13 at Jacksonville, Florida. Buble was originally scheduled to perform at Boardwalk Hall on March 14.

Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.

