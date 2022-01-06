Metro Classic
Jan. 13 at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton
Tickets: Available through metroclassicbasketball.com
This show case event features one of the state’s most anticipated games of the season when Camden takes on national power Montverde Academy of Florida, which is coached former Patrick School coach Kevin Boyle. ESPN ranks Montverde No. 1 in the country and Camden No. 3. Long Island Lutheran is ranked No. 20 in the country.
The schedule:
5:30: First Love Academy vs. Bergen Catholic
7:00: Long Island Lutheran vs. Roselle Catholic
8:30: Camden vs. Montverde Academy
