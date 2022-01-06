 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro Classic
Metro Classic

Metro Classic

Jan. 13 at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton

Tickets: Available through metroclassicbasketball.com

This show case event features one of the state’s most anticipated games of the season when Camden takes on national power Montverde Academy of Florida, which is coached former Patrick School coach Kevin Boyle. ESPN ranks Montverde No. 1 in the country and Camden No. 3. Long Island Lutheran is ranked No. 20 in the country.

The schedule:

5:30: First Love Academy vs. Bergen Catholic

7:00: Long Island Lutheran vs. Roselle Catholic

8:30: Camden vs. Montverde Academy

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
