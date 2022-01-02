 Skip to main content
Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be live, talking about nor'easter, at 8:45 p.m.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci on the beach in Atlantic City in March 2021. 

 Joe Martucci

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will answer your questions about Monday's snowy nor'easter at 8:45 p.m. You can find the livestream right here on this webpage.

South Jersey will go from record warmth to record snow in less than 24 hours. Winter storm warnings are up for the region. Joe says that this should be the biggest snowstorm in at least three years. School cancellations have begun in anticipation for the commute Monday. Coastal flooding, wind and snow will all be around. 

The Press of Atlantic City will cover every angle of this storm all Monday long. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News