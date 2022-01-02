Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be live, talking about nor'easter, at 8:45 p.m.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will answer your questions about Monday's snowy nor'easter at 8:45 p.m. You can find the livestream right here on this webpage.

South Jersey will go from record warmth to record snow in less than 24 hours. Winter storm warnings are up for the region. Joe says that this should be the biggest snowstorm in at least three years. School cancellations have begun in anticipation for the commute Monday. Coastal flooding, wind and snow will all be around.