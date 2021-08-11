Merion Golf Club to host the 2030 U.S. Open on the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones' grand slam

Merion Golf Club, one of the crown jewels of golf in the United States, has been selected by the U.S. Golf Association to host the 2030 U.S. Open as well as multiple national championships, including the U.S. Women's Open and the U.S. Amateur, for the next two decades.

During a news conference Wednesday at Oakmont Country Club, site of this week's U.S. Amateur, the USGA announced that Merion will host its sixth U.S. Open on the 100th anniversary of Bob Jones' victory there in the 1930 U.S. Amateur that completed his grand slam.

The USGA also announced that Merion will host the 2050 U.S. Open, which is the 100th anniversary of Ben Hogan's dramatic victory, as well as the 2034 and 2046 U.S. Women's Opens. The Association said that other championship events at Merion will be announced at a later time.

Merion, which has hosted 18 USGA championships, the most of any U.S. club, already has two events at its iconic East course on its schedule: the 2022 Curtis Cup and the U.S. Amateur in 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.