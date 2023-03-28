CAPE MAY – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Cape May partnered with the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community at its Teen Summit 2023 on Friday, March 24. The event, which brought together over 200 Atlantic County high school seniors, was hosted at Atlantic City Community College with the theme of “Mental Awareness Matters.” Some of the breakout sessions held taught students about ‘Relationships and Social Media’ and ‘Time Management and Balance.’

Participants who attended the Summit received stress balls, program development, and financial support. Marc Hurvitz said, “we are pleased to partner with the Coalition and offer help and support for those with a mental illness and those families who have a loved one with a mental illness. Recognizing mental illness early is key to recovery.” NAMI Atlantic Cape May is a volunteer-run non-profit organization. Visit www.namiacm.org to see more information about mental health resources in Atlantic Cape May Counties.