Eastern (1-2) at Hammonton (2-1)
6 p.m. Thursday
Kenny Smith ran for 183 yards and two TDs as Hammonton bounced back from a 47-7 loss to Cherokee with a 26-12 win over Highland regional last week. Eastern has lost two straight by the combined score of 58-6.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
