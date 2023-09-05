Hammonton (1-1) at Highland Regional (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton will try to bounce back from last week’s 47-7 loss to Cherokee. Hammonton running back Kenny Smith has rushed for 275 yards and scored six TDs this season. Highland senior quarterback Connor Leary has thrown two TD passes this season.
