Memorial Day

We'll start to cook inland, though the onshore sea breeze front should keep the shore more pleasant.
We'll have plenty of sunshine, with just a few clouds with offshore high pressure in the charge.
A pocket of very warm air about a half mile up will be overhead. That will sizzle inland towns to the upper 80s. Bayside towns like Somers Point will be in the lower 80s.
Meanwhile, life will be at ease with an ocean breeze. Highs here will be in the mid-70s again. Memorial services, a beach trip or a walk on the boardwalk will be great.
