 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial Day

  • 0

We'll start to cook inland, though the onshore sea breeze front should keep the shore more pleasant.

We'll have plenty of sunshine, with just a few clouds with offshore high pressure in the charge.

A pocket of very warm air about a half mile up will be overhead. That will sizzle inland towns to the upper 80s. Bayside towns like Somers Point will be in the lower 80s. 

Meanwhile, life will be at ease with an ocean breeze. Highs here will be in the mid-70s again. Memorial services, a beach trip or a walk on the boardwalk will be great. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newly opened Moonshiners Bar and Grill in Mays Landing is here to stay

Newly opened Moonshiners Bar and Grill in Mays Landing is here to stay

How do you not love a roadhouse? You know the kind of place - often located on a rural stretch of road with a parking lot full of Harley Davidsons and simple, straightforward aesthetics that somehow add to the charm. A great roadhouse is the kind of spot where you can come as you are and throw back a beer and some snacks with your buddies and have a damn good time doing it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News