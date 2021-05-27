Memorial Day events

MARGATE MOTHERS' ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; lineup 9:30 a.m. at Winchester and Union avenues in Margate, the parade will travel down Ventnor Avenue and will end at All Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to noon; service to remember local soldiers and thank them for their service; coffee and donuts served; Veterans Memorial Stone in front of Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway. 856-697-2100 or buenavistanj.com.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT OSPREY POINT: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will serve as host; flag honoring and memorializing Robert Henzy, an Osprey Point resident and Army veteran, will be presented to the community; Sgt. William R. Godfrey Memorial Park., 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.

NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will honor fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues. 609-729-5832.