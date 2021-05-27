Memorial Day events

Sunday, May 30
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE IN ATLANTIC CITY: 10 a.m., hosted by the Saracini-O'Neill 9/11 Memorial Committee; at Saracini-O'Neill Memorial, Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk; the Sandpipers Pipes and Drums will open and close the event; Isabella Previti and Suzie Neustadter will sing patriotic songs; emcee Michael Fedorko; unveiling of 40-ton Purple Heart sand sculpture by John and Laura Gowdy; event open to public. Contact Bob Pantalena at 609-226-7912.
Monday, May 31
ABSECON MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 to 10 a.m.; down New Jersey Avenue, north to Shore Road then west down Church Street; ceremony to follow in Veterans Park; see Facebook event listing for information.
CAPE-ATLANTIC MARINE CORPS LEAGUE CEREMONY: follows Absecon Memorial Day parade; hosted by Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League, 731 Great Creek Road, Galloway Township; guest speakers followed by complimentary food and beverage; visit the group's Facebook page.
CAPE MAY COUNTY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 2 p.m., Gerald M. Thornton Veterans Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House; Cape May County Freeholder Brig. Gen (Ret) Jeffrey L. Pierson will serve as the Master of Ceremonies; speakers include Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen and Captain Sarah “Kathy” Felger, Commanding Officer, USCG TRACEN, Cape May.
MARGATE MOTHERS' ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; lineup 9:30 a.m. at Winchester and Union avenues in Margate, the parade will travel down Ventnor Avenue and will end at All Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to noon; service to remember local soldiers and thank them for their service; coffee and donuts served; Veterans Memorial Stone in front of Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway. 856-697-2100 or buenavistanj.com.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT OSPREY POINT: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will serve as host; flag honoring and memorializing Robert Henzy, an Osprey Point resident and Army veteran, will be presented to the community; Sgt. William R. Godfrey Memorial Park., 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will honor fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues. 609-729-5832.
SEA ISLE CITY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 10 a.m.; wreath laying, patriotic hymns, local dignitaries; Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. 609-263-8687 or visitsicnj.com.
SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m., Patriots Park, Bethel Road and First Street.
VFW MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 11 a.m. to noon; hosted by Greater Absecon Island Veterans of Foreign Wars; vocalist Donna Innes of Atlantic City, guest speaker Past Commander and Vietnam veteran Thomas Klein; light refreshments to follow; VFW Memorial Post 215, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-2240 or vfw215.org.
